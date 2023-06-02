Moet Abebe Tearfully Recounts Surviving Abusive Relationship 

Famous Nigerian media personality and actress, Laura Monyeazo Abebe, better known as Moet Abebe, has revealed that she was once engaged, but the relationship failed due to abuse.

According to her, she could have been married by now but things didn’t work out between her and her ex-fiance.

She disclosed this in a recent chat with media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

A teary Abebe shared more details, revealing that she was in an abusive relationship for almost three years.

The silver lining for the media personality, however, was the fact that she realised later on her own that the relationship was not what she wanted.

READ ALSO: Moet Abebe Speaks On How Society Disregards Single Ladies

She said, “I could have been a married woman right now.

“I was engaged but it didn’t work out. Also, it was a violent relationship. And I realised that is not what I want for myself.

“I was in a violent relationship for about two and a half years. It wasn’t even a thing that someone would have to come and drag me [out of the relationship], I need to sort of realise that no more, this cannot be you loving yourself.

“You being here means that you don’t want the best for yourself. And that was how I left the relationship.”

Watch video below: