Mother Of Four Reportedly Burnt To Death In Cross River For Alleged Witchcraft

A mother of four girls, Mrs. Martina Okey Itagbor, accused of alleged witchcraft has reportedly been burnt to death in Old Netim, Akamkpa Local Government Area of Cross River State.

The deceased woman was accused of causing the death of two young men who died in a motor accident.

According to CrossRiverWatch, on the 13th of June, 2023, some youths in the community gathered and stocked themselves in a charted vehicle heading to the inauguration reception of the member representing Akamkpa 1 State Constituency and formal Commissioner for Agriculture during former Governor Ben Ayade term – Hon. Okon Owuna.

Unfortunately, they had an accident and two of them lost their lives on the spot, while many of them were injured.

A day after, some of the youths came and dragged Madam Martina out of her house to the main road, alleging that she masterminded the accident and death of the two youths using witchcraft.

The deceased was reportedly beaten and set ablaze by the angry mobs who watched her burn to ashes on the 18th of June, 2023 at about 7:am.

The mob after watching her burn to dust, reportedly swept the remnants into the gutters and washed the road.

A gory video of the incident seen on Facebook shows the half-naked woman being burnt to death by the youths in the middle of a paved road.

According to one of her daughters, the Chief of the community, Ntufam Augustine Nyong Orok washed his hands off the accusation and asked Mrs. Martina to defend herself if she was not a witch.

The matter was said to have been reported to Old Netim Police Station, Akamkpa same April 2023 when the first attack was launched on her but the police were allegedly in fear because gangsters were involved.

Meanwhile, one Christopher Sunday Mbey, a native of Old Netim, Akamkpa, has been accused of spearheading the murder of Madam Martina Itagbor.

A lawyer and founder of Basic Rights Council Initiatives, James Ibor, confirmed the barbaric incident on Facebook.

“Madam Martina Okey Itagbor was accused of witchcraft and burnt to death by the Youths of Old Netim in Akamkpa LGA, Cross River State, Nigeria. This was after a fatal motor accident claimed the lives of two young men. Sadly, the Police stood by while the helpless poor woman burn. The suspects are walking free,” he said.

“Witchcraft branding is a crime. The belief in witches and their power to cause harm is backward and primitive. I call on the Police to bring these suspects to Justice. No witches, No Wizards.”

See photos below: