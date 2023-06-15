Mr Eazi Unveils Multi-Million Estate Project (Photo)

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, Oluwatosin Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi, has taken to his Instastories to share photos of his multi-million dollar ongoing project in Rwanda.

The ‘Patek’ crooner shared photos and videos of his multi-million estate investment, and stages of construction in Rwanda.

Popular Instagram blogger, Tunde Ednut, also reshared the photos and videos of the project expressing surprise over the achievement.

He noted that being a celebrity is not about hit songs but converting the fame into money.

He wrote: “Had a conversation with this man today. Hmmmmmmm. No comment. This is not even Nigeria, this is RWANDA!! Talking about the richest celebs in Nigeria? Hmmmmmmmmmmmmmm, no comment.

“The little conversation we had this morning has changed my mindset, NO LONG THING. Silent mover, call him Mr. Eazi.

“It’s not about making hit songs Oo! It’s about converting the fame while you are hot into money that will last you and your family forever. Be wise in life.

“This man’s love for business is beyond a Nigerian’s mind of imagination”

See photos below: