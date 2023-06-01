“My Engagement With Fiancee Called Off, I Have A New Son” – Kizz Daniel Reveals

Sensational Nigerian singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniel, has revealed that his engagement to his fiancee has been called off.

The ‘Woju’ crooner disclosed this in a recent chat with media personality, Angela Yee.

Recall that Kizz Daniel welcomed a set of triplets, Jamal, Jalil, and Jelani, with his mystery girlfriend in 2021, and later lost Jamal barely four days after birth.

In what seems like a surprise, the singer revealed he now has three sons, stating the arrival of his third son has been a secret.

He said, “I have three (sons) now (laughs).”

Asked about his engagement, he said, “What? Jesus is Lord and God will always remain on the throne (laughs).”

When questioned further, he said, “Nothing happened. Life happens…O yes, my kids are happy. My kids are good and healthy.”

Watch video below: