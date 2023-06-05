N2bn Fraud: Court Acquits Former Head Of Service, Oronsaye

Former Head of Service of the Federation, Stephen Oronsaye, has been discharged and acquitted of the N2 billion fraud charge filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Oronsaye was in 2015 arraigned alongside the Managing Director of Frederick Hamilton Global Services Limited, Osarenkhoe Afe on allegations of corruption.

They were accused of using two companies – Frederick Hamilton Global Services Limited, and Xangee Technologies Limited – for dubious biometrics enrolment in the N2 billion fraud.

However, during the ruling on Monday, the court discharged and acquitted Oronsaye of the charges levelled against him by the anti-graft agency.

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja in his judgment held that the prosecution failed to provide enough evidence to warrant a conviction.

The court held that no credible evidence was presented by the 21 witnesses called by the EFCC.