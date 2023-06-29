Davido’s Accuser, Anita Reacts As She’s Tagged A Porn Star

Anita Brown, the American lady who accused Davido of getting her pregnant, has reacted after her private videos began circulating on social media.

In a tweet, she denied being a porn star, adding that any video of her that people have seen was probably with her ex from years ago.

“Don’t ever play with my name talking porn star. NOT TRUE. Any video y’all will ever see of me was prolly with my ex from years ago. Oh well. Get over it!

“Nextttttttt! It’s nothing that can be said that i can’t own! I don’t owe y’all anything, because y’all are not God,” she said.

Furthermore, she added that she hasn’t slept with a bunch of celebrities and that people actually know her.

In her words, “Y’all cannot defame my name in the United States. Anybody who’s somebody knows how militant i actually am.

And no! I actually haven’t slept with a bunch of celebrities. That’s EXACTLY WHY, y’all can’t defame my name when it comes to the the USA. People ACTUALLY know me!” She added.

This comes after Anita claimed that she was pregnant for Afrobeats superstar, Davido, and shared screenshots of their conversation on social media.

See her post below: