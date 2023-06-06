‘I’ll Never Bow To Tribal Bigots’ – Iyabo Ojo Blasts Critics Over Tax Allegation

Controversial Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has slammed critics over the current loggerheads with the Lagos State government.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had reported earlier that the Nollywood actress took to social media to call out the Governor of Lagos State and the entire state government over the bizarre tax bill sent to her.

According to the picture of the notice received from the Lagos State Government, Iyabo Ojo has a tax liability of N7,376,000.00 for the year 2022 and an outstanding liability of N11,264,092 for the 2021 income year.

Reacting via a lengthy post on her Instagram page, Iyabo Ojo expressed displeasure at how the government comes up with such an outrageous amount.

The actress noted she had earlier filed a complaint regarding the tax issue and nothing was done.

She added that she isn’t paying anything and the Sanwo-Olu can arrest, jail, or kill her because she is not afraid to die.

However, some social media followers mocked and taunted her over the issue while reminding her of her support for the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The actress who later deleted the social media post calling out Sanwo-Olu shared another post saying she would not bow down to any tribal bigots.

She also reiterated her support for Peter Obi, stating her desire is for a better Nigeria and will not be afraid to speak.

Iyabo Ojo added that her belief will only change if after 8 years Nigeria has renewed hope.

She wrote: “I stand & re stan obediently on my beliefs….. I can never be pressured nor shaken ……. I will never bow down to tribal bigots…. I want a better Nigeria, i don’t care whose ego gets bruised…. we can not all believe in the same thing

“I see no tribe. I only see my country, I’m a Nigerian…. I am not afraid of death, for that is inevitable…

I will never be afraid to air my opinion, for that is my right….

“I have no enemies, We may not all believe in the same course, we may not see things the same way but you’re not my enemy bcos at the end of the day, either, good or bad.. we’re in it together …. we’re all citizens of Nigeria.

“I have empathy for my country & not for stomach infrastructure……. If after 8 years Nigeria has a renewed hope, then my beliefs may change, but till then, i obediently stand on my beliefs ….. if you didn’t make me, you can’t break me, you can take the body but never my soul.”