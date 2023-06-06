Napoli Can Win Champions League Trophy – Osimhen

Super Eagles and Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen has insisted that Italian giant, Napoli can win the UEFA Champions League title next season.

The Serie A Champions fell short in the competition this season, losing out in the quarterfinals to Serie A rivals AC Milan.

Napoli won their first Scudetto in 33 years this season, with Osimhen playing a key role.

Osimhen believes the Parthenopeans can successfully defend their title next season and also claim the Champions League crown.

“This season has been brilliant for me, my teammates and the Neapolitans. I think I’ve done so well this season and deserve every good thing I’ve got, but I feel motivated to do even more next season.”

READ MORE: Osimhen Wins Serie A Highest Goal Scorer Award, Breaks New Record

“Everything is possible. Just like when we started the season, lots of people didn’t believe in Napoli. If the President says we can win it, I believe it, everything is possible.”

Osimhen scored five goals for Napoli in the UEFA Champions League this season.

Recall that the Super Eagles forward was named the best striker in the Italian top flight for the 2022–23 season.

The organiser of the Italian topflight, Lega Serie A, made the announcement on their Twitter handle over the weekend.

The 24-year-old Nigerian was among the five “most valuable players” in various positions in the just completed Italian league season.