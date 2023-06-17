NAPTIP Arrest Two Human Traffickers Specialized In Luring Nigerian Girls To India For Sexual Exploitation, Organ Harvesting 

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP) has busted a human trafficking syndicate and arrested two suspects.

The suspects identified as Waukomis Chidiebere Chukwu and Joseph Okoi Nka, were paraded at the agency’s Headquarters on Friday, June 16, 2023.

In a press briefing, the Director General of NAPTIP, Prof. Fatima Waziri-Azi, stated that a lot of young girls fall victim to these heinous crimes, and perpetrators of these acts must be brought to justice.

The DG stated that on the 9th of June 2023 at about 1100hrs, the agency busted the human trafficking syndicate that specializes in moving young female Nigerians between the ages of 16-26 to India for sexual exploitation and possible organ harvesting.

The sting operation was conducted after several days of undercover activity by operatives of the agency.

She further stated that two female victims ages 16 and 22 were rescued a few minutes before being taken to the Embassy.

The two narrated pathetic stories of how they were lured by the syndicate who forced them to swear an oath of allegiance in two shrines located within Delta and Imo states, respectively.

One of the victims also revealed that her very close friend who was already trafficked to India was being subjected to having sex with a minimum of 10 men a day, a situation that was giving her sleepless nights before being rescued by the operatives of NAPTIP.

The Director General stated that while the Agency is on the trail of the Madam in India, the two suspects, Waukomis Chidebere Chukwu and Joseph Okoi Nka who operate a mobile tour company at the time of arrest were in possession of 28 passports of different nationalities ranging from Ghana, Republic of Benin, Niger Republic etc.

Other materials under forensic examination are laptops, phones as well as other equipment relating to the commission of the crime.

A total of 10 letterheads with different companies were also recovered from the suspects.

The agency has equally placed the hotel that harbored the victims on red alert as monies were remotely being paid on behalf of the victims.

“More updates will be collected from the forensic examination as this will help in the investigation and prosecution of the suspects,” the DG added.