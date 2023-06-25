‘NASS Will Support Tinubu’s Development Policies’ — Akpabio Assures

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has assured that the 10th National Assembly (NASS) will work with the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to modify any laws that impede the country’s growth and development.

Akpabio made the submission on Saturday at the Thanksgiving Service held in his honour at the Regina Pacis Auditorium of St. Anne Cathedral Ifuho in the Akwa Ibom region’s Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area.

He expressed gratitude to the President, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and his Senate colleagues for helping him win the position as Senate President.

A statement by his media office read, “The current National Assembly will rally round and support the programmes of the current administration by eliminating all inhibiting policies affecting the progress and development of the country. We would be partners in progress for the sole benefit of Nigerians.”

The former Governor of Akwa Ibom state, who arrived the Victor Attah International Airport to a rousing welcome by indigenes across party lines led by Governor Umoh Eno, assured the people of his District, quality representation as their Senator and President of the Senate.

“I thank you all for coming out to celebrate God’s goodness in my life and that of my family. I thank you for the support during the campaigns and election proper. To those who didn’t vote for me, I will represent you well. Continue to pray for me and my colleagues as we daily navigate and steer the ship of the National Assembly for the bettermentof all Nigerians.

“I am humbled by this show of love. Humility is all that matters in life. You will see the difference. What I want you to take back home is the fact that Nigerians have elected an uncommon Senate President. We will run an uncommon Senate for the benefit of the uncommon people. That is why I am here today to thank God for what he has done for me,” he said.