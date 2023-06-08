National Assembly Passes Bill To Punish Sexual Offenders In Tertiary Institutions

The National Assembly has passed a bill for the prohibition and punishment of sexual harassment by teachers/lecturers in tertiary institutions.

Recall that the Senate passed this bill in 2020 but the House of Representatives passed theirs but with different provisions.

On Wednesday, June 7, the Chairman Senate Committee on Judiciary, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele stated that the conference committee of both chambers harmonised the different positions as he presented the report during plenary session.

The proposed bill seeks to criminalise sexual harassment by educators against students in tertiary institutions.

The National Assembly on Wednesday also passed a legislation to make compulsory, the inclusion of preventive measures against sexual and gender based violence in the curriculum of all levels of secondary education in Nigeria.