NDLEA, NAFDAC Board Not Dissolved — FG Clarifies

The Federal Government (FG), has clarified that the boards of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) are not among those that were dissolved on Monday by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Director of Information at the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Willie Bassey, made the clarification in a statement on Tuesday.

“Further to the directive on the dissolution of boards of federal government parastatals, agencies, institutions and government-owned companies, the secretary to the government of the federation has clarified that the boards of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration & Control (NAFDAC) are exempted from such dissolution,” the statement read.

Recall that, Monday, Tinubu approved the dissolution of governing boards of all Federal Government parastatals, agencies, institutions, and government-owned companies.

The President directed the chief executive officers of the affected agencies to refer matters requiring the attention of their boards to the president, through the permanent secretaries of their respective supervisory ministries and offices.

However, the statement clarified that the dissolution did not affect boards, commissions and councils listed in the third schedule, Part 1, section 153 (i) of the 1999 constitution.

Both NDLEA and NAFDAC are not listed in the third schedule.

The boards, commissions and councils listed in the third schedule, Part 1, section 153 (i) of the 1999 constitution include: Code of Conduct Bureau, Council of State, Federal Character Commission, Federal Civil Service Commission, Federal Judicial Service Commission, Independent National Electoral Commission, National Defence Council, National Economic Council, National Judicial Council, National Population Commission, National Security Council, Nigeria Police Council, Police Service Commission, and Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission.