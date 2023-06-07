N’Golo Kante Set To Leave Chelsea On £172,000,000 Deal At Al Ittihad

Chelsea midfielder and France International, N’Golo Kante is set to move away from Stamford Bridge after being offered £172m to join Saudi club Al Ittihad.

Kante has been phenomena in Chelsea team over the past seven seasons, making 269 appearances for the Blues following a £32m move from Leicester City in 2016.

The Frenchman helped just relegated Leicester clinch a remarkable title and won back-to-back Premier Leagues after starring in Chelsea’s triumph the following season.

Kante lifted the Premier League trophy, he got his hands on more silverware while at Stamford Bridge, winning the Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup.

Kante has been one of the best midfielders in England for almost a decade but he was unable to make as much of an impact last season, with injuries limiting him to just seven league appearances.

With his Chelsea contract set to expire this summer, Kante has been weighing up his options for several months amid interest from Barcelona and Arsenal.

But Saudi side Al Ittihad have now made the World Cup winner an offer too good to refuse, preparing a two-year contract worth around £86m a year.

It was gathered that Kante is close to agreeing terms with Al Ittihad and is set to join the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema in the Saudi league.

Chelsea were in talks with Kante over a contract extension but conversations stalled last month.