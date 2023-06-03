Nigeria Air Fails To Meet Conditions For NCAA’s Phase Two Certification

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has rejected an application by Nigeria Air to proceed to phase two in the process of obtaining its Air Operators Certificate (AOC).

According to a letter from the NCAA, dated June 2, 2023, addressed to the Managing Director of Nigeria Air, owing to the unavailability of a “formal application form” and other “necessary documents,” of the controversial national carrier, the certification process cannot progress to phase two.

“The authority is in receipt of your letter dated May 25, 2023, on the above subject matter.

“Quite contrary to our earlier letter of 16th May 2023, which enumerated the documents to be submitted with the formal application form OPS 002, your letter of request to proceed to phase two has no inclusion of a formal application form and the necessary documents referenced in the formal application form.

“Hence, the certification process cannot progress to phase two without these required documents.

“Please be reminded that your post holders’ letters of commitment to Nigeria Air have a tenure of three months and as such expire now,” the NCAA letter read.