“Nigeria Air Not Fraud, Significant Partnerships Signed, Certificates Issued” – Bashir Ahmad To Reps Committee

Bashir Ahmad, former President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Assistant on Digital Communications, has insisted that the Nigeria Air is not a fraud.

Information Nigeria reports that his reaction is coming when the House of Representatives Committee on Aviation described Nigeria Air as fraud, in which they urged the Federal Government to suspend its operations.

However, according to Ahmad, the Aviation Ministry has signed most of the necessary documents regarding the national carrier, with most of the operational certificates, offices issued and opened.

Disclosing on Tuesday via a Twitter post, Ahmad wrote: “NigeriaAir is NOT a fraud, the Aviation Ministry has made a significant progress towards its realization.

“Branding unveiled, partnerships and agreements signed, most of the operational certificates issued, and operational offices opened. NigeriaAir will fly to make Nigeria proud.”

Recall that the former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika launched the national carrier shortly before exiting office.