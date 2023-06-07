Nigeria Air Unveiling Like A ‘Naming Ceremony Without Child Being Born’ — Investor Describes Process As Whitewash

The Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) says prior to the unveiling of Nigeria Air, it was not informed and not invited even as a major investor of the project, holding 15 percent shares.

Boye Oyewumi, a representative of SAHCO, spoke on Tuesday when he appeared before the House of Representatives committee on Aviation.

Information Nigeria had reported how the committee said the Nigeria Air project was a fraud and that the Federal Government should immediately suspend its operations.

Former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika unveiled Nigeria Air, the national carrier, about three days before the end of the former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Oyewumi who alleged that the company read about the unveiling of the national career on the pages of newspapers and social media, said the process was “politically driven” and meant to “whitewash” Nigerians.

“Even as stakeholders, we were not even aware of the unveiling. We saw it in the newspapers and social media. We were not consulted,” Oyewumi said.

He further described the unveiling as a “naming ceremony without a child being born.”

“We got an invitation to come and sign a shareholders agreement after the unveiling,” he said.