Nigeria Made Instant Noodles Safe For Human Consumption — NAFDAC

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has certified noodles produced in Nigeria safe for consumption.

Information Nigeria reports that this came after its findings from the investigation regarding the presence of ethylene oxide or its metabolite in noodles and their seasoning.

Speaking with journalists on Thursday, Mojisola Adeyeye, the NAFDAC director-general said during the probe that samples of chicken flavoured instant noodles of various brands and the seasonings were drawn from the production facilities across the country.

Adeyeye said the exercise was to ensure that the investigation was robust and cover other instant noodles brands manufactured in Nigeria, besides Indomie.

She furthered that the agency also visited markets and retail outlets in the major cities of Lagos, Abuja, and Kano and drew samples of instant noodles for laboratory analysis.

“The market visits served as surveillance for the presence of the Taiwan and Malaysian special chicken noodles in the Nigerian market,” she said.

“The samples drawn from production facilities and trade were properly packaged and delivered in good condition to our central laboratory, Oshodi, Lagos, where analytical activities commenced immediately in accordance with international standards and methods of analysis.

“The technique using gas chromatography with mass spectrometry detector was deployed.

“A total of 114 samples of instant noodles and the seasonings were received.

“We did not only analyze for ethylene oxide and its derivative 2-chloroethanol in the noodles and seasonings; we also analysed for other contaminants such as mycotoxins and heavy metals in the samples.

“Ethylene oxide or its derivative was not found in any of the instant noodles produced in Nigeria and their seasonings.

“The level of mycotoxin and the heavy metals were within the internationally acceptable limit. Therefore, the noodles made in Nigeria are very safe to eat.”