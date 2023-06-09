Nigeria Now Ripe To Have Female President – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has said that the country is ripe enough to produce a female President to grow and join the developed nations.

Obasanjo stated that the female gender should be given the opportunity to lead the country after the male folks have been leading the country since independence.

The former president made this known at the 5th edition of the Egba Dialect Debate and Choral Competition for Secondary Schools in Ogun Central Senatorial District, in Abeokuta.