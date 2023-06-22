Nigeria Ranked 2nd Most Cyber-Secure African Country For Business In 2023

Nigeria has been ranked the second most cyber-secure African country for business in 2023.

This is according to a research by leading application security company, Indusface.

Recent research has shown that 68% of high-revenue growth companies have embraced a hybrid model worldwide.

With businesses enjoying remote or hybrid working, benefits including reduced maintenance costs, improved flexibility and extended talent pool, cyber security awareness has become more critical than ever.

With this in mind, Indusface said it reviewed the most secure countries for businesses to allow their employees to work from, by creating an index score based on cybersecurity data including DDOS attacks, phishing sites, Malware hosting sites and compromised computers.

Nigeria came second with an index score of 74.68 and the lowest number of compromised computers per 100,000 internet users in all African countries reviewed.

Computers that have been infected with the Gamarue botnet open doors to hackers and make it easier for them to take control of your business data and devices. Nigeria also has the fourth lowest DDOS attacks among all African countries reviewed, with an average of 21 attacks per 100,000 internet users.

With an astonishing average of 5,588 compromised computers per 100,00 internet users, Tunisia ranks as the least cyber-secure African country with a cyber security index score of only 50.92.

In its report, Indusface found out that Senegal is crowned the most secure African country for businesses to allow employees to remotely work from, with a cyber security score of 78.09 out of 100. The country has the lowest number of DDOS attacks in Africa (9) from 2015 to 2021 as well as the fewest phishing sites per 100,000 URLs (80) compared to all other African countries reviewed, making businesses less worried about sensitive information being stolen.

The most cyber-secure countries in the world, according to the security company, are Honduras, South Korea, and Japan.