Nigeria Ready For Business, Open For Investments — Tinubu Tells Investors In Paris

President Bola Tinubu has told foreign investors that Nigeria is ready for business, urging them to take advantage of the opportunities and ongoing reforms in the country.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the President told investors on Thursday in Paris, France, that ongoing reforms including the removal of fuel subsidy and unification of exchange rate, will be sustained for a more competitive economy that attracts Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

“We are ready for business, prepared to welcome investments,” Tinubu said, while receiving President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of African Export-Import Bank, Prof. Benedict Oramah and President of European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Odile Renaud–Basso, in separate meetings, on the sidelines of the Summit for New Global Financing Pact.

“We must stimulate recovery for the growth and prosperity of our people, which will not be far away. Nigeria is ready for global business and our reform is total.

“Nigeria is blessed with human and material resources,’’ President Tinubu told the delegation, who had earlier listed infrastructure, health, energy and agriculture as areas of interventions to buoy the economy.

Meanwhile, Prof Oramah commended Tinubu for the bold steps in removing the fuel subsidy and unification of the exchange rate, assuring the Nigerian leader of the full support of the financial and development institution on the ongoing reforms.

He said the bank was already building the first African Specialist Hospital in Abuja, and Energy Bank, pledging to inject more money into the economy to further build the confidence of investors.

In the meeting with the EBRD, the President said, “We are challenged in terms of reforms, and we have taken the largest elephant out of the room with the removal of fuel subsidy, and multiple exchange rates are equally gone.

“We are determined to open up the economy for business. Consider us a stakeholder in the Bank.’’

He told the EBRD President that Nigeria’s economy was too large and potent to be ignored, adding, “Ignoring Nigeria will be a peril to the universe.’’