Nigerian Chef Starts New Cook-A-Thon, Moves To Smash Hilda’s Record

A chef identified as Damilola Adeparusi has begun 120 hours cooking marathon in Oye Local Government Area in Ekiti State.

Adeparusi reportedly began her Cook-a-Thon event at exactly 12 a.m. on June 9, and it is already receiving media attention.

This is coming barely a few weeks since chef Hilda Baci completed her cook-a-thon monitored by Guinness World Records in 100 hours.

The aspiring chef is gaining viral recognition and has set up an Instagram live video under the handle @spiritworldglobalmission, allowing fans to witness her determined endeavour to surpass Hilda’s record.

Since the news broke, the post has generated mixed reactions among netizens. While some criticize her severely for seemingly attempting to overshadow Hilda Baci, others are captivated by her ambition and eagerly following her progress.

