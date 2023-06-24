Russia Crisis: Mercenary Leader, Prigozhin Vows To Punish Putin’s Military Chiefs

Russia’s mercenary leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has promised to punish those who killed, “destroyed the lives of many tens of thousands of Russian soldiers.”

Following this, the Russian government, accused Prigozhin, of armed mutiny as he provided no evidence that the military leadership had killed a huge number of his fighters in an air strike

The development, which details remained unclear, looked like the biggest domestic crisis Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin has faced since he ordered a full-scale invasion of Ukraine – something he called a “special military operation” – in February last year.

Prigozhin claimed he had dispatched an armed convoy on a 1,200-km (750-mile) charge towards Moscow on Saturday to topple the military leadership.

Russian local officials said a military convoy was on the main motorway linking the southern part of European Russia, bordering Ukraine, with Moscow, and warned residents to avoid it.

The Russian Federalnaya Sluzhba Bezopasnosti (FSB)- domestic security service said it had opened a criminal case against Prigozhin for armed mutiny, a crime punishable with a jail term of up to 20 years.

Prigozhin, whose Wagner militia spearheaded the capture of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut last month, has for months been openly accusing Defence Minister, Sergei Shoigu and Russia’s top general, Valery Gerasimov, of rank incompetence and of denying Wagner ammunition and support in its battles in Ukraine.

As their feud appeared to come to a head, the ministry issued a statement saying Prigozhin’s accusations were “not true and are an informational provocation.”

The mercenary chief however said his actions were not a military coup.

However, in a frenzied series of audio messages, in which the sound of his voice sometimes varied and could not be independently verified, he appeared to suggest that 25,000 fighters were en route to oust the leaders of the defence establishment in Moscow.

Early on Friday, he had appeared to cross a new line in his feud, saying that Putin’s rationale for invading Ukraine was based on lies concocted by the army’s top brass.

Prigozhin posted a message on the Telegram saying his forces had crossed into Russia from Ukraine and were in Rostov.

He said they were ready to “go all the way” against the top brass and destroy anyone who stood in their way.

Around the same time, the state news agency, TASS quoted Kremlin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov as saying all Russia’s main security services were reporting to Putin “round the clock” on the fulfilment of his orders with respect to Prigozhin.

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin of Moscow said on his Telegram channel that security was being tightened in Moscow.

He issued a “high alert”, warning residents to “stay at home” as Wagner mercenaries approached the city.

Sobyanin added on Telegram that a “counter-terrorist operation regime has been declared in Moscow” and Monday will be a “non-working day” in a bid to keep locals from travelling around the city.

The only exception to this order are those working in core services, security, and the military.

Meanwhile, in his audio messages, Prigozhin said: “Those who destroyed our lads, who destroyed the lives of many tens of thousands of Russian soldiers, will be punished. I ask that no one offer resistance.”

“There are 25,000 of us and we are going to figure out why chaos is happening in the country,” he said, promising to destroy any checkpoints or air forces that got in the Wagner Militia’s way.

“All of us are ready to die. All 25,000, and then another 25,000,” he said, after earlier accusing the Russian top brass of launching strikes against his men,” he said.

“We are dying for the Russian people.”

Prigozhin later took to the Wagner Telegram channel to share a chilling message for the Russian president.

“Putin made the wrong choice. All the worse for him.

“Soon we will have a new president,” he wrote.

Wagner are a private paramilitary group run by Prigozhin who currently claims to have more than 25,000 fighters under his command.