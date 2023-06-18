Nigeria’s Education System Under Severe Threat — NANS

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has revealed plans to commence a campaign for restoration of standard, peace and security in Nigeria’s education system, saying that the system is under severe threat of possible collapse.

In a pre-event press briefing on Saturday, the National Treasurer of NANS, Chinyelu Okolie, also called on the federal government to also increase funding for education in Nigeria for the advancement and total revamp of the educational system.

According to Okolie, “Over the years, Nigeria’s education sector has been allocated much lower than the 26 percent of the national budget recommended by the United Nations.

“Most of our institution’s infrastructures are dilapidated and are mostly inconvenient for practical classes as should be, hence they are left with theories rather than sufficient practice thereby denying us the opportunity to compete favorably with other countries of the world.

“There is a high level of insecurity in most of our campuses, leading to several reports of kidnapping, theft, and death in the student community.

“It is even horrendous to recount that over 1,000 students were abducted from Nigerian schools in the last two years, (from 2020-2022) as reported by Save the Children International – a non-governmental organization (NGO) and the Global coalition to protect education from Attack (GCPEA) also reported that between 2015-2019, there were 100 reported attacks on schools in Nigeria.