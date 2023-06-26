NMDPRA Seals Over 50 Filling Stations Operating Illegally In Kogi

Over 50 filling stations have been sealed by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) in Kogi state.

They were sealed by the agency for operating without NMDPRA storage and sales licenses.

The State Coordinator of NMDPRA, Ogbe Orits Godwin who disclosed this while briefing journalists in Lokoja on Monday.

His statement was in line with the Federal Government’s directives that marketers apply online and obtain their stations’ license in line with the guidelines as enshrined in the petroleum Inspectorate Act

He hinted that five of the fuel stations sealed were under dispensing Premium Motor Spirit, (PMS) popularly called petrol to customers in Kogi State.

Godwin noted that the filling stations were shut down after a surveillance exercise was carried out by NMDPRA task force teams on Monday.

Some of the filling stations sealed for under dispensing fuel according to Godwin are I.A.Muye located in Nataco, Biodun and Associates filling station, Total filling station Felele, Calma global solutions along Ganaja road, NNPC mega station after commissioners quarters Ganaja road and Nipco filling station located in phase one Lokoja.

The State Coordinator of NMDPRA while acknowledging the impact of the fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians, said the agency has discovered some sharp practices by petroleum marketers in the state adding that, anyone caught will be immediately sanctioned.

The NMDPRA boss who debunked reports making the round that they have been compromised, asked the general public to report any petroleum marketer under dispensing fuel across the 21 Local Governments of Kogi State.

According to him, NMDPRA will continue to monitor the sale of premium motor spirit and to ensure that those engaging in sharp practices are brought to book.

“More than 50 filling stations are under seal in Kogi State. Some of the filling stations were sealed for under dispensing”, he told newsmen.

“They are to pay a fine to the federation account for the infraction and also those without a license or operating illegally will also face the full wrath of the law. Sanitisation is a continuous process as surveillance is routinely conducted.

“We will not rest until NMDPRA clamps down on all oil marketers engaging in sharp practices in Kogi State. As a reputable Government agency, we won’t fold our arms and allow some selfish element to sabotage the government’s efforts to ameliorate the suffering of the masses” he stated.