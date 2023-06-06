Nnamdi Kanu’s Medical Team Arrives DSS HQ – Family

The family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, revealed that his medical team has arrived in Abuja.

According to Vanguard, Kanu’s younger brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu said the team came for the emergency ear surgery recommended by the Department of State Services (DSS), medical unit.

He said that the team was awaiting permission from the DSS to access the IPOB Leader to properly examine him.

READ ALSO: “Nnamdi Kanu Might Die In Detention” – Ozekhome Raises Concern Over IPOB Leader’s Health

The medical unit of the secret service had about a week ago, recommended urgent ear surgery for Kanu.

Recall that Kanu has remained in solitary confinement at the Abuja headquarters of the DSS since his “abduction in Kenya” and subsequent extraordinary rendition to Nigeria in June 2021.

Despite several court judgements as well as the United Nations Opinion that Kanu be unconditionally released and compensated, the Federal Government is yet to release him.