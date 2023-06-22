‘No 114% Salary Increment For Political Aides’ — Tinubu’s Media Adviser Debunks Claim

Special Adviser on Digital Media to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Dada Olusegun, has denied allegations making the rounds on a purported salary increase for political aides.

Olusegun who denied this on Wednesday night via Twitter, made the disclosure amid speculations of the 114 percent salary increment for the President, Vice President, Governors, Judges and public service holders.

READ ALSO: Politicians, Judicial And Public Officers To Get 114% Salary Increase

“Ignore the lies from certain media outlets claiming the FG approved a 114 per cent salary increase for political aides. Fake news cannot and will never win”, he tweeted.

Corroborating his position, the Public Relations Officer of Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation, and Fiscal Commission, Christian Nwachukwu, told Leadership that Tinubu did not approve salary increments for politically exposed persons.