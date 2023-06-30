No Agreement With Tinubu Not To Probe Buhari’s Former Appointees — Garba Shehu

Spokesperson to former President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu, says his principal never asked his successor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to investigate ministers and aides who served in the last administration.

Information Nigeria learnt that a report claimed that Tinubu, having met with Buhari in London during the week, assured Buhari that he and his close aides would be spared from any investigation pertaining to corruption.

Recall that the President had travelled to London from France for “personal reasons” after attending the new global financial pact summit held in Paris.

However, in a statement reacting to the claims, Shehu said there was nobody in the room when Tinubu met with Buhari in London.

The former presidential spokesperson said Buhari left his hometown in Daura, Katsina state, for London to have some rest.

“It is fake, let us not discuss it or give it energy or air of publicity. This is fake news, and nothing more,” the statement read.

“Thankfully, there was no one other than the two leaders in the room in which they met, so no one was there to report their conversation.

“As much as possible, the former president wishes to remain outside the spotlight so as not to distract the new administration.

“He chose to go home in Daura hoping to find the type of quiet he wished for himself but realising that this was not the case, visitors trooping in morning, day and night, he moved out to a more distant place.

“It remains his wish that he be allowed to have his needed rest, and for the Tinubu administration to have the right atmosphere to work on the realisation of the promises they made,” the statement added