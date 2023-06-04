“No Be To Pepper Anybody” – Rema Speaks On His Recent Hangout With Barcelona Stars

Nigerian singer, Divine Ikubor popularly known as Rema, has given reasons why he recently hung out with La Liga winners, Barcelona.

It was gathered that the ‘Calm Down’ crooner in a viral video that surfaced on social media was pictured with Barcelona players during one of their training sessions where he was presented with a personalised Barca jersey.

In one of the images he shared, Rema could be seen posing alongside Ousmane Dembele, Ansu Fati, Jules Kounde, Franck Kessie and Alejandro Balde.

The link up generated a lot of reactions from the singer’s fans on social media with many saying it confirmed Rema’s status as a global superstar.

Sharing a video clip from the outing via Instagram on Saturday, Rema clarified that his recent move was not to intimidate his colleagues but to motivate others.

He wrote, “No be to pepper Anybody, only for motivational purposes @FCBarcelona #ultra.”

See video here: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CtBuHGqAAmh/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=e1d62fb3-3a2e-4247-97a1-b65603c2ea66