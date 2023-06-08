‘No Dirty, Ungodly Lyrics, I’ll Influence Music Industry For God’ – Spyro

Fast rising Nigerian singer, Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, popularly known as Spyro, has declared himself as God’s ambassador, hence, will not use “dirty lyrics” in his songs.

The ‘Who’s Your Guy’ Crooner who said his mission might take time, added that his pride is promoting family content.

The sensational artist via Instagram vowed to influence the secular music industry for God no matter how long it would take.

The 25-year-old wrote; “I am only interested in making evergreen music. And that’s exactly what it is.

“Ain’t no shake your bum or any kinda ungodly/dirty lyrics here… We pride in promoting what’s right and everyone that works with me already got the memo.

“Ain’t no compromise here. It might take me time but I will influence this industry for God.”