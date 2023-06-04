“No Palliatives, No Prior Discussion With Sectors” — Atiku Knocks Tinubu Over Fuel Subsidy Removal

The February 25 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has berated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for removing fuel subsidy without providing palliatives and discussing with the affected sectors of the economy before the decision was taken.

The former vice president took the jab at Tinubu during the PDP Retreat for Elected Officials held in Bauchi State on Saturday.

Recall that Tinubu, had in his inaugural speech on Monday, said “subsidy is gone,” leading to panic buying hours later and a hike in pump price by almost 300 per cent two days after.

Atiku said, “Let me make a passing remark on the announced fuel subsidy removal. Between 1999 and 2007 the PDP government initiated petroleum subsidy removal and I have chaired the Committee.

READ ALSO: “Subsidy Removal A Bold Move, Atiku Would’ve Done Same” – Reno Omokri

“We achieved fuel subsidy in two phases but only after providing palliatives to those most affected by the subsidy removal.

“We have the experience as the party and a government, and that is what we would have done not just announce subsidy removed without discussion with the affected sectors of the economy. I think Nigerians should appreciate what they have temporarily loss.”

Atiku, who came second in the February 25 presidential election, is challenging Tinubu’s victory in court.