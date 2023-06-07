Nollywood Actress Welcomes Baby Boy With Singer, Portable (Photos)

Fast-rising Nollywood actress, Omobolarinde Akinyanju, also known as Ashabi, has welcomed a baby boy with controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable.

The actress took to her Instagram page on Tuesday to share the good news alongside photos of her maternity shoot and their son.

While expressing appreciation to God for the bundle of joy, Ashabi said she is glad to join motherhood and also prayed that God will bless and protect the baby.

READ ALSO: Portable Uses His G-Wagon To Distribute Food Stuffs To Children

She wrote: “He has done so much for us I can’t tell it all thank you God for the journey so far am so glad to join the motherhood

“Coming back for my epistle and appreciation oooo but aye Ope yo.

“Congratulations to us Okikiolami @portablebaeby & @ashabi_simple May God bless and protect him for us ANUOLUWAPO FITILAMIHAN.

“Another Tuesday king to Badmus family. king producing kings AKOI KING NATION.”

See photos below: