“Nollywood Movies Introduced Nigerian Entertainment To The World Before Afrobeats” – Omotola Jalade

Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has revealed that Nollywood movies introduced the Nigerian entertainment industry to the world way before Afrobeats.

The talented thespian, who relocated abroad a few years ago, had a nostalgic reflection of some notable movies in the industry.

She shared clips from some of those epic Nollywood movies such as, ‘Yankee Girls’, ‘Games Women Play’, ‘Blood Sisters’, ‘All My Life’, and ‘Kosorogun’.

The veteran actress accompanied the videos with a caption:

“Someone sent me some of these videos and it was nostalgic.

“Despite the not-so-good quality, no social media, these movies broke barriers way before Afrobeat. We introduced Nigerian entertainment to the world.”

See post below: