NPF Will Establish Quick Intervention Squad – Acting IGP, Egbetokun

Olukayode Egbetokun, the acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Friday, said the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) will establish a Quick Intervention Squad to tackle the menace of crimes and criminality in the country.

The IGP who disclosed this during his inaugural conference with Strategic Police Managers, consisting of officers from the rank of Commissioner of Police and above, said, “The Nigeria Police Force under my command, in its quest to stamp out violent crimes and their detrimental and debilitating effects on the security and safety of our society, will forge ahead to tackle the menace of crimes and criminality head on.

“This will be done with the establishment of a specialised Quick Intervention Squad, which will comprise combat ready Police Mobile Force personnel with effective and enhanced training in crisis de-escalation and violent crime reduction strategies.”

According to him, its establishment “will lead to a review of the engagement patterns of the Police Mobile Force in a bid to restore the days of glory of the Police Mobile Force as a punching arm of the Police.

He said since the world is evolving at an unprecedented pace, the Nigeria Police should adapt to the evolving landscape of crime because criminals were presently more sophisticated, more organised and more ruthless than ever before.

The IG furthered that his administration would embrace innovation, technology as powerful allies in the fight against crime and would leverage cutting-edge tools, data analytics and intelligence networks to stay one step ahead of criminals, seeking to disrupt the peace of the country.

This, the IGP said, would be achieved through a robust and effective human and technical intelligence-gathering process to enhance the capacity of personnel.