NPFL Unveils New Logo At Playoff Draws

The Nigerian Premier Football League now has a new logo, unveiled by the League Management Committee at the Super Six Draw on Friday in Lagos.

The new logo was launched during the playoff draws at the corporate headquarters of GTI Group, which is an investment partner to the NPFL.

Since its inception 51 years ago, the NPFL has seen varying changes both in branding and packaging and has evolved both in management and association.

For history’s sake, the Nigerian League was known as the Nigerian/National Football League in the 1970s, then changed to the Nigerian National League – First Division from the late 1970s to the early 90s, before switching to the Nigerian Professional League in the early 90s.

Shortly after, between 1993 and 2000, the name “Nigerian Premier League” was adopted for the first time, as well as from 2004 to 2013, after being renamed the “Nigerian Premiership” for three years between the years 2000 and 2003.

The newly launched logo for the Nigeria Premier Football League ushers in a new dawn to Nigerian football, following waves of sponsorships, TV broadcast deals, Committee reshuffle, and a new sports ministry dispensation, to mention but a few.

THE FIXTURES

Day 1- 3 June

Enyimba vs Remo Stars at 2 pm

Sunshine v Rivers United at 4 pm

Bendel Insurance v Lobi Stars at 6 pm

Day 2-5 June

Lobi stars vs Enyimba at 2 pm

Rivers United vs Remo Stars at 4 pm

Bendel Insurance vs Sunshine Stars at 6 pm

Day 3 June-7 June

Bendel Insurance vs Enyimba at 2 pm

Remo Stars vs Sunshine Stars at 4 pm

Day 4- 9 June

Rivers United vs Bendel Insurance at 2 pm

Lobi Stars vs Remo Stars at 4 pm

Sunshine Stars vs Enyimba at 6 pm

Day 5-11 June

Sunshine Stars vs Lobi Stars at 2 pm

Remo vs Bendel Insurance at 4 pm

Enyimba vs Rivers United at 6 pm