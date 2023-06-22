NYSC Certificate: Enugu Tribunal Subpoenas Gov. Mbah

The Enugu State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has ordered Governor Peter Mbah to appear before it, Friday, June 23.

Information Nigeria reports that the order was sequel to an application made by the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), through its counsel, Alex Amujiogo.

Christopher Agu, candidate of the PRP, is in court seeking to upturn the declaration of Peter Mbah as the winner of the State’s March 18 governorship election.

The PRP candidate alleges that Mbah was not qualified to contest the election, having allegedly forged National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), discharge certificate, amongst other issues.

READ ALSO: President Tinubu Sacks All Service Chiefs, Names Replacements

The PRP counsel, Amujiogo told the tribunal that Mbah was supposed to be in court as a subpoenaed witness.

He, however, said from the affidavit deposed to by the bailiff of the Tribunal, it had been difficult to serve Mbah the summon.

Amujiogo then moved an application, urging the Tribunal to grant a substituted service of the summon on Mbah through his counsel.

Justice K. M. Akano, Chairman of the Panel, however ordered that the subpoena be served on Mbah through his counsel and that he should appear before the Tribunal tomorrow, June 23, 2023.