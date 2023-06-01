Obi Tenders Results Of Six States, 115 LGAs As Evidence At Tribunal

Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) at the February 25 presidential election, Peter Obi, has tendered certified results of the election from six states and 115 Local Government Areas (LGA) to support the claim that he won the presidential polls.

Information Nigeria reports that Obi tendered the results, which were contained in Forms EC8A, in evidence before the Presidential Election Petition Court, (PEPC), sitting in Abuja on Thursday, through one of his lawyers, Emeka Opoko.

The first set of results of the election tendered was from 15 out of 22 LGAs of Rivers State and despite opposition by all the respondents in the matter, Justice Haruna Tsammani-led’s five-member panel admitted them, and marked as Exhibits PD 1 to PD 15.

Next was from 23 LGAs in Benue state, which were also admitted marked as Exhibits PC 1 to PC 23, while results from 18 LGAs in Cross River State were added in evidence as Exhibits PD1 – PD 18.

In Niger State, Obi tendered Forms EC8A from 23 LGAs and were admitted in evidence as Exhibits PE-1 to PE 23, as well as that of 20 LGAs in Osun state which were marked as Exhibits PF 1 – PF 20.

The last set of results the petitioners adduced and tendered in evidence before the court were from 16 LGAs in Ekiti and they were marked as Exhibits PG 1 to PG 16.

Cited as 1st to 4th respondents in the petition, are; the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The respondents however said they would give reasons why they challenged the admissibility of the presidential election results that Obi and the LP tendered in evidence, in their final written address.

The Justice Tsammani-led panel subsequently adjourned the case till Friday.