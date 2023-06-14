Obi’s Supporter Who Protested Tinubu’s Inauguration In Abuja Airport Certified “Mentally Unstable”

The medical report of Obiajulu Ujah, the individual believed to be a supporter of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, who caused commotion at the Abuja Airport, has shown he is “mentally unstable.”

Ujah’s psychiatric evaluation was presented to the Zuba Magistrate Court by the Kuje Correctional Centre on Tuesday.

Recall that on March 31, Ujah was ejected from a Lagos-bound Ibom Air flight after publicly opposing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s inauguration on May 29.

Upon his arraignment in April, he was sentenced to one month in prison to allow medical experts assess his mental health.

READ ALSO: IPOB Slams DSS Over Alleged Surgery Sponsorship For Nnamdi Kanu

According to a medical report signed by the Kuje Prison Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Ujah has a mental disorder.

Magistrate Abdulazeez Ismail Muhammad who subpoenaed the Controller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) at the last sitting of the FCT Magistrate Court in Zuba, also summoned the CMO to “provide his opinion in writing as to the state of mind of Ujah, who is said to be mentally challenged.”

With the report now before the court, Ujah will learn his fate at the next hearing of the case, which has been rescheduled for Thursday, June 15th, 2023.