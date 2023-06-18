Okorocha Survives Assassination Attempt, Police Officer Killed

Former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha has narrated how he survived an assassination attempt when his convoy was attacked by gunmen in the Ihube community on the Okigwe- Enugu expressway.

Okorocha said that the cop killed was one of the policemen deployed from Enugu state Government House to take him to the burial ceremony of the mother of the immediate past governor of Imo state, Emeka Ihedioha.

The former Imo Governor made this known on Sunday at Amaimo in the Ikeduru Local Government Area of the state, at the birthday anniversary celebration of the Peoples Democratic Party candidate for the November 11 governorship election in Imo state, Samuel Anyanwu, said that the the killing of the cop was “unfortunate.”

The ex-Imo governor said that he was returning from Enugu after attending the burial ceremony of the wife of a former senate president, Ken Nnamani.

Okorocha said that the governor of Enugu state, Peter Mbah had released vehicles and security men to take him and his team to Imo state for the burial ceremony of Ihedioha’s mother.

He disclosed that it was after he had finished attending the funeral ceremony at Mbaise and the convoy had dropped him at his Spilbat mansion in Owerri and was heading back to Enugu that they were attacked.

Okorocha said that he was embittered because he met safe state in Enugu only to be attacked and a security agent killed in his own state.

He said: ”I am angry. I am very angry. I am angry because I spent two days in Enugu and nothing happened to me but it is in my own state that the convoy released to me by the governor of Enugu state (a very good man) to attend the burial ceremony of Ihedioha’s mother at Mbaise that I was attacked and one police man killed.

“What is happening in Imo state makes me angry. Many people who are running to govern Imo state are not capable but I have seen one man who the cap fits. When it is time I will speak.”

One of the ex-governor’s aides who spoke to news men in confidence, said that the vehicles in the convey, which comprised of a Sports Utility Vehicle, a bus and Hilux were shattered by bullets.

He said two other security agents were kidnapped by the attackers and were released same day.