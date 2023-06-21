Onanuga Blasts Ethnic Bigots Politicizing Alaba Market Demolition

Bayo Onanuga, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) has slammed those politicizing the demolition of some parts of the Alaba International Market in the Ojo Local Government Area of the state by Lagos State Government.

INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that the Lagos State Government began the demolition of distressed buildings that were marked few years ago in the popular market allegedly dominated by the Igbos.

However, the demolition had attracted several condemnations from the affected traders and some Igbo groups.

Recall that former minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, also reacted to the demolition of some structures in the Alaba International market.

The former minister tasked Lagos Governor to release details of each demolished building and the reasons they were removed.

Ezekwesili argued that doing this will show the general public that the exercise is not targeting the Igbos.

READ MORE: Alaba Market: “Remove Your Microfocus From Lagos, Direct It To Anambra”– Omokri Slams Ezekwesili

Meanwhile in a post via Twitter, former media aide to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said some ethnic bigots are already politicizing and reading ethnic dimensions to the market demolition.

He also expressed displeasure at how some people are suggesting ways that the Lagos State Government can handle its business and exercise authority.

Onanuga tweeted: “Some closet ethnic bigots are already politicising and reading ethnic dimension to the plan by Lagos Government to demolish distressed buildings in Alaba Market in Lagos.

“Some are even teaching LASG how to conduct its business or exercise its authority. What a country.”