One Dead, Eight Injured In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Crash

One person was said to have died in an accident which involved a Volkswagen bus that occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Sunday.

Eight others were said to have been injured in the crash that occurred in the Warewa area of the Long Bridge inward Ibadan around 10.12am.

According to The Punch, the accident occurred due to speeding on the part of the driver of the vehicle with the number plate APP 47 YA.

The vehicle conveying 10 persons was said to have somersaulted along the Long Bridge when the driver lost control.

An eyewitness, Gambo Sule, said, “I was here when this thing happened and I saw the bus somersaulting. Some people rescued the bus passengers. Many of the passengers had just a few injuries. Policemen and the FRSC officials later came and took the injured people to the hospital.”

Another eyewitness, Seyi Oladapo, also said, “Many of the passengers were injured but one of them died. The police and the FRSC stationed at Warewa came and took the injured passengers and the corpse to the hospital.”

The Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps, Ogun State Sector, Florence Okpe, confirmed the accident, attributing it to over-speeding.

She said, “10 adult males were involved in the accident and one of them died while eight others were injured. The FRSC officials went there immediately and they moved the injured victims to the hospital. The corpse was also taken to the mortuary,” she said.