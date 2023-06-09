‘Only A Bastard Would Come Up With Such Stupid Law’ – Lagos LP Slams Obasa On Proposed Property Law For Indigenes

Following the controversial statement by Lagos State House of Assembly speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, a Labour Party (LP) chieftain, Babatunde Gbadamosi, has condemned the proposed new property law.

It was gathered that Obasa, on Tuesday, disclosed that the state would pass new laws for the protection of its indigenes.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA reported that Obasa who was elected as speaker of the Lagos Assembly for the third consecutive term, said as part of its legislative agenda, there would be laws and resolutions in the areas of economy and commerce, property and titles, and reversal of all that are reversible to protect the interest of the indigenes.

Obasa, who hinted at some of the controversies in the build-up to the 2023 elections, including the argument that non-indigenes wanted to take over the state, declared that Lagos is a Yoruba land.

According to Gbadamosi, Obasa and his cohorts dispose of the Lagos indigenes’ lands and right to rule themselves and turn around with claims that they are protecting them.

He tweeted, “Only an ọmọ-àlè, àtọ̀nhúnrìnwá, ojúòrọ́lárí would come up with such a stupid and insane law. Many current members of the Lagos State House of Assembly, including the gbéwiri speaker, are in the aforesaid category.

“They dispossess the Indigenes of their lands and the right to rule themselves, then turn around to claim that they’re fighting for the same Indigenes. Ọkàn gbogbo yín ò mà dẹ̀ ní balẹ̀”