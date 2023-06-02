Osimhen Named Best Striker In 2022/23 Serie A Season

Super Eagles and Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has been named the best striker in the Italian top flight for the 2022–23 season.

The organiser of the Italian topflight, Lega Serie A, made the announcement on their Twitter handle on Friday.

The 24-year-old Nigerian was among the five “most valuable players” in various positions in the soon-to-be-completed Italian league season.

“Lega Serie A today announced the MVPs of Serie A 2022/2023: the best under-23, goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and striker will receive the trophy on the pitch on the final matchday of the season,” the statement reads.

“The rankings were drawn up taking into account the advanced analysis of Stats Perform, created from the tracking data recorded with the Hawk-Eye system.”

Meanwhile, Osimhen has been in outstanding form for Napoli this season, scoring 25 leagues as the Parthenopeans cruised to their first Scudetto in 33 years.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Osimhen’s teammate, was named the overall best player in the league with 12 goals and ten assists and an elite repertoire of technique, dribbling, personality and creativity.

Juventus’ Nicolò Fagioli was adjudged the best U-23 player, while Ivan Provedel of Lazio was named the best goalkeeper.

Minjae Kim won the best defender in the league, while Inter Milan’s Nicolò Barella got the best midfielder gong.

FULL LIST

BEST UNDER 23: Nicolò Fagioli (Juventus)

BEST GOALKEEPER: Ivan Provedel (Lazio)

BEST DEFENDER: Minjae Kim (Napoli)

BEST MIDFIELDER: Nicolò Barella (Inter)

BEST STRIKER: Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

BEST OVERALL: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli)