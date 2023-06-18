Osimhen Scores Brace As Super Eagles Beat Sierra Leone, Qualify For 2023 AFCON

Nigeria’s Super Eagles on Sunday booked their place in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast with a dramatic 3-2 win over Sierra Leone at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Monrovia.

The Super Eagles went ahead in the 19th minute when Napoli striker Osimhen dinked the ball above the onrushing Sierra Leone goalkeeper.

The three-time African champions were presented with a chance to double the goals nine minutes later but a shot from the edge of the box was deflected for a corner kick.

Osimhen then doubled the lead in the 32nd minute albeit that did not stop Sierra Leone from making incursions into the Nigerian goal area especially from the right side of the defence.

Samuel Chukwueze had a goal ruled out for a foul on the opposition goalkeeper before prodding the ball home.

Moses Simon’s close shot came off the Sierra Leone goalkeeper for a corner.

The Leone Stars then pulled one back as their efforts paid off three minutes before the halftime break when Mustapha Bundu broke past a lethargic back line to rifle the ball into the net as Nigeria goalkeeper Adeleye was unable to reach it.

In added time of the first 45 minutes,, Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi blasted the ball wide from around the penalty arc.

Adeleye required medical attention in the 54th minute as he collided with an opposition payer while trying frantically to punch away the ball.

Augustus Kargbo made it 2-2 for Sierra Leone with six minutes left on the clock with a shot from outside the box.

The Super Eagles however claimed all three points in added time when Kelechi Iheanacho prodded home the ball after a mazy run and low cross by Zaidu Sanusi.

After five matches in Group A of AFCON qualifying, Nigeria lead the way with twelve points, following by Guinea-Bissau who have also qualified and have ten points.

The Super Eagles will face whipping boys São Tomé and Príncipe in a dead rubber in September 2023.