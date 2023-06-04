Osimhen Wins Serie A Highest Goal Scorer Award, Breaks New Record

Nigerian footballer, Victor Osimhen has won the highest goal scorer award in Italian Serie A.

The Nigeria international also became the first to combine that with the Scudetto since 2009.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA earlier reported that Napoli won the title with five games to spare and with Lautaro Martinez, his closest rival, firing blanks on Saturday, Osimhen seals his crown as the league’s top goal poacher.

Former Sweden international, Zlatan Ibrahimovic was the last player to combine both the Scudetto and the top scorer award for Inter Milan in 2008/09.

The striker is the fourth Capocannoniere for Napoli in the post-war period after Diego Maradona in 1987-88 (when Milan won the title), Edinson Cavani in 2012-13 and Gonzalo Higuain in 2015-16, both with Juventus taking the Scudetto.

Osimhen had already beaten George Weah’s record of 47 goals in the Italian top flight.

Super Eagles forward was named the best striker in the Italian top flight for the 2022–23 season.

The organiser of the Italian topflight, Lega Serie A, made the announcement on their Twitter handle on Friday.

The 24-year-old Nigerian was among the five “most valuable players” in various positions in the soon-to-be-completed Italian league season.

“Lega Serie A today announced the MVPs of Serie A 2022/2023: the best under-23, goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and striker will receive the trophy on the pitch on the final matchday of the season,” the statement reads.