“Our Asset Is Our Diversity” — Details Of Tinubu’s Meeting With David Alaba, Other Diasporans Emerge

Details of the meeting between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and David Alaba, popular Real Madrid defender; Emmanuel Iga, don of Geopolitics and International Business and other Nigerian professionals in Paris, France have emerged.

Tinubu, through his Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, in a statement on Friday, assured Nigerians of repositioning the education and health sectors, while the ongoing reforms on the economy will be sustained and expanded to relieve families struggling with the burden of poverty and insecurity.

“To all of you, our hope is renewed,” he said, welcoming many suggestions in the future for the economy and explaining some of the short-term and long-term frameworks for providing growth opportunities for individuals, families and institutions.

READ ALSO: ‘I Was Once A Night Guard, Security, Door Man In America’ – Tinubu Preaches Perseverance, Determination

“We have transport challenges, electricity challenges, infrastructural challenges and others. I let out the giant elephant of fuel subsidy without bringing down the house.

“Our diversity is our asset if we know how to use it. We must promote unity and stability for all,” Tinubu added.

According to him, he was presented with an option of meeting with a handful of Nigerians in France, but he preferred a larger number, pledging to be persistent, determined and focused on reforms for a better country.

On his part, Professor Iga lauded the President for the great steps taken in three weeks to reposition the economy.

“You have shown we have a committed and competent leader. You are the first President of Nigeria who has no godfather. You are your godfather.

“We are impressed with the removal of subsidies and streamlining of foreign exchange. We will wait for the palliatives,” Iga said.