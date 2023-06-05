Pastor Bags Death Sentence For Impregnating, Killing Choir Mistress, Two Others

A Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt has sentenced the General Overseer, Alter of Solution and Healing Assembly in Oyigbo Local Government Area (LGA), Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor to death for killing three persons including his Choir Mistress who he impregnated.

Information Nigeria reports that the Rivers Police Command had on 17 December 2018 arrested Okoroafor following an alarm raised for the killing of three victims on 11 December 2018, in two different locations, in a community in Oyigbo.

In his judgment on the murder trial delivered Monday by Justice S O Benson, he disclosed the evidence and confessional statement by Pastor Okoroafor proved he murdered his Church’s Choir Mistress after getting her pregnant and also killed her friend, Chigozie Ezenwa with her daughter, Christabel Ezenwa.

Justice Benson insisted that the prosecution proved the case of murder against Pastor Okoroafor, ordering that the Pastor be killed by hanging or be injected with a lethal injection which also kills faster.

However, Prosecution Counsel from the state Ministry of Justice, Precious Ordu and Antonia Osademe, representing the International Federation of Female Lawyers in the murder trial expressed happiness over the judgment which they described as justice well served.

Meanwhile counsel to the convicted Pastor, Innocent Ekwu, said there were reasonable grounds to appeal the judgment against his client.