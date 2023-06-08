PDP G-5 In Closed-Door Meeting With Tinubu

The four former governors of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde are currently meeting behind closed doors with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The group, politically known as the G-5 governors, entered the State House around 4:21 pm and headed directly to the President’s office.

Apart from Seyi Makinde, other former governors, who are members of the G-5 at the meeting are Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State.

However, Wike who has been a frequent visitor to the State House, with this marking his third visit in one week.

Recall that the governors were previously noted for working against their party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, during the February 25 presidential election.

G-5 governors believed zoning of the party’s presidential flagbearer should be given to the southern region.