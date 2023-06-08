“Peter Obi Has Been Rendered Politically Impotent In Nigeria” – Reno Omokri

Controversial socio-political writer and former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has said that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi is to blame for the loss of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Omokri said that the PDP flag bearer Atiku Abubakar would have been president but Peter Obi played the role of Judas and sabotaged his chances.

The Socio-political activist argued that President Bola Tinubu came second and was not the winner of the last election.

Omokiri in a series of tweets, noted that Obi has been rendered politically impotent in Nigeria.

He said: “If Peter Obi had not overreached himself and played Judas, by now, Waziri Atiku Abubakar would be President. Peter would have been vice president, while Tinubu would have come a distant second.

“Even with rigging, it was not Tinubu that defeated Waziri Atiku. It was Peter Obi. For him and Labour Party, going to court is flogging a dead horse. Even Judas did the same.

“He tried to return the 30 pieces of silver to the chief priests, but the deed had been done. If Peter Obi likes, let him condemn the patriotic act of President Bola Tinubu to retain fuel subsidy removal.

“It won’t change the fact that Yes Daddy has been rendered politically impotent in Nigeria.”

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that the former presidential aide said by law, the presidential candidate of Labour party, Peter Obi, and all Nigerians are expected to hang up a photo of President Tinubu in their work places.

Reno made this known in a post via his social media page, stressing that the elections are over and Peter Obi’s supporters should focus on the new administration of Bola Tinubu.

The controversial writer further stated that by law, the former governor of Anambra State is expected to hang a photo of Tinubu in all his business, adding that Tinubu is now the president pending the outcome of the case in court.