Peter Obi’s May Live Session With Nigerians Ranked Biggest Twitter Space In Africa, 8th Globally

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi has made history after his live session with Nigerians on May 28, has now been ranked biggest Twitter Space in Africa, according to a reputable tech website, Noobspace.

Recall that Parallel Facts, a new online media outlet, last month, had invited Obi to take part in the interactive session on Twitter spaces in a bid to directly address questions raised by the audience, his supporters, and other well-meaning Nigerians, ranging from legal matters to his future plans for Nigeria.

In its recent report, Noobspace said Obi’s media chat with Nigerians in May is the eighth-largest Twitter space globally.

The website, in its ranking, noted that Twitter owner Elon Musk held the most significant space with Rondes Antic on the 25th of May, 2023, having 41 million live listeners, followed by Robin Wheeler’s Elon Musk Q&A on the 21st of November, 2022, with 2.7 million listeners.

Third on the log is a BBC interview with Elon Musk that attracted 2.6 million active listeners on April 21, 2023, while the fourth is Reclaiming Democracy with Elon Musk and Robert Kennedy Jr. on June 5, 2023, which attracted 2.2 million listeners.

Elon Musk’s Twitter Space on Twitter Files, which was held on the 4th of December, 2022, is the fifth, and former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan LIVE, May 21st, 2023, with 713k listeners, is in the 6th position, while the same space was held on the 20th of April, 2023, generating 503k listeners.