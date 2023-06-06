Police Arrest Four Suspects With Human Bones In Gombe

The Gombe State Police Command has arrested four suspects in possession of human bones.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), of the command, ASP Mahid Abubakar disclosed this on Monday in Gombe while briefing journalists.

Abubakar said the suspects were arrested following complaints from some residents of Taraba who they allegedly scammed.

He said, “One Isa Musa of Bali LGA of Taraba State came to Gombe State to meet one Alhaji Auwal of Gombe, who is now at large, through one of their friends who said Alhaji will pray for them to see more success in their businesses.

“The said Auwal collected the sum of N650,000 from the complainants. After some time, the complainants, having seen no improvement in their businesses, demanded their money back,” he said.

He said that upon demand for their money, Auwal referred them to a 65-year-old Ibrahim Adamu of Dukku LGA in Gombe State and since then Auwal had been on the run.

The Spokesperson said during investigation, one Ibrahim Adamu of Bagadaza Quarters, Gombe, was also arrested at Auwal’s house with some traditional charms, sand from a grave, one white cloth, which they use for their devilish work.

The Spokesperson stated that efforts were being intensified to arrest the main suspect, Auwal who is now at large while investigation is still ongoing.

He said items recovered from the four suspects now in the police net included some human bones, sand from the grave, and other items for traditional charms and a piece of white clothes.

According to him, the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

Abubakar said two other suspects were also arrested for shopbreaking and motorcycle theft, noting that the suspects had confessed to the crimes and would soon be charged to court.

Yusuf Alado, one of the victims from Taraba, said he and his friend were told about Auwal in Gombe who was said to be praying for people to succeed in their businesses.

“So we travelled to meet the Auwal, who collected the sum of N650,000 from us to pray and make the money produce more money,” he said.

Alado said they had not seen Auwal or any positive effect of what they paid for, which was why they reported to the police.

He urged Nigerians to be careful with any of these fake prophets, adding that he had learnt his lesson the hard way.